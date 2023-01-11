Pretty! Mom-to-be Sheetal Thakur looks ethereal in sharara, enjoying her 'mehendi night'

MUMBAI : Vikrant Massey and his darling wife, Sheetal Thakur have been living the most beautiful phase of their lives. The lovebirds are on cloud nine as they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Also read - Aww! Vikrant Massey’s pregnant wife Sheetal Thakur shares stunning pictures flaunting baby bump, “Pregnancy was a new…”

Moreover, the soon-to-be mommy has been sharing some priceless glimpses of the new journey of her life. And now, she gave a glimpse of her beautiful henna design as she started the preparations for her Karwa Chauth. For the unversed, it was on September 24, 2023, when Vikrant and Sheetal announced their pregnancy.

On November 1, 2023, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of glimpses from her Karwa Chauth preparations. In one of the pictures, the soon-to-be mommy can be seen taking a mirror-selfie in an elevator.

However, it was her desi avatar that caught our attention. Sheetal looked beautiful as she flaunted her baby bump in a multi-coloured tie-dye kurta that featured golden lace detail. She teamed it with a matching sharara, gold earrings, embroidered juttis, and dewy makeup. Sharing the picture, atop it, Sheetal penned:

"Mehendi night."

In the next picture, Sheetal can be seen posing candidly for the camera. And oh boy, her maternity glow was simply unmissable. Moreover, the soon-to-be mommy can be seen flaunting her minimal mehendi design. Sheetal's hands were adorned with delicate lines and dot patterns. Atop it, the mommy-to-be wrote, "It's that time of the year."

In the last picture from the series, Sheetal can be seen posing happily for the camera with two little baby girls. All three of them can be seen flaunting their unique mehendi designs.

While the little girl's tiny hands were adorned with floral-themed henna designs, it was Sheetal's mehendi that caught our attention. Her palms were adorned with a monochrome mehendi design featuring tiny floral petals.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are the 'IT' couple of Tinseltown. The lovebirds never leave a chance to express their love and support for each other. And a glimpse of the same was witnessed when Sheetal attended the screening of Vikrant's film, 12th Fail.

On October 26, 2023, the makers of the film hosted a star-studded screening for 12th Fail. However, it was Sheetal, who made heads turn with her stylish appearance at the event.

For the event, Sheetal opted for a comfy outfit as she flaunted her baby bump in a white-coloured floral-printed maxi dress. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, bracelets, a sleek necklace, a black sling bag, dewy makeup and sandals.

It was on September 24, 2023, that Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur gave a beautiful surprise to their massive fanbase by announcing their pregnancy news. Taking to their respective IG handles, the lovebirds shared a postcard that featured a throwback picture from their wedding.

Below it, a photo of safety pins that symbolised their pregnancy could be seen attached. The postcard comes with beautiful text, which can be read as, "We are expecting! BABY COMING 2024."

We can't wait to see more glimpses from the mom-to-be, Sheetal Thakur's Karwa Chauth celebration!

