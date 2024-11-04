Prithviraj recalls going unrecognized on the sets of Raavanan; Says ‘Everybody knew Aishwarya Rai, Vikram…’

MUMBAI: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran talked candidly about his role in Mani Ratnam's Raavanan. He was most recently seen in the Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham. The important roles in the Tamil and Hindi versions of the movie, which starred Vikram, Aishwarya Bachchan, and Prithviraj, were recorded concurrently. Prithviraj has since revealed that no one on the film's set recognized him.

In an interview with the popular news portal, he said, “It was like a big certificate of approval for me. I was what 24 or 25 something when Mani sir offered me that film and I played one of the central protagonists in the film. I remember I was on set on day one and most of the crew were from Hindi because it was also being shot in Hindi. All of them obviously knew who Aishwarya Rai was, all of them knew Abhishek Bachchan, all of them knew Vikram, the superstar. None of them knew who this boy was. They were like, and I could hear them in hush, saying, ‘I don’t know, must be good because Mani sir has cast him.’”

He continued, “I mean it was fun, but I was like this little lamb on the set and it was a huge learning curve for me. It meant so much when Mani sir saw potential in me. He called me recently after watching The Goat Life and spoke to me. It really moved me because I’m sure he’ll never admit it, and I’m sure he’ll never realize how much I learned as an actor and a filmmaker with that one film that I did with Mani sir.”

In 2010, Raavanan was released. Next, Prithviraj will appear as the antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. On April 10, the movie will be released.

