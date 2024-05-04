Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

MUMBAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran has many reasons to celebrate, fresh from the success of Aadujeevitham. He swiftly moved on to filming his next project, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, produced under his own banner, Prithviraj Productions. The film features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Sharing pictures from the final day of shooting, the team bid adieu with a promise of a fun-filled entertainer. The caption reads, "That’s the final wrap! #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil. We hope that it will be a fun-filled entertainer. See you soon. May 2024 worldwide release."

Directed by Vipin Das, the Malayalam-language comedy narrates the story of a young man entangled in a series of misfortunes during a wedding ceremony, ultimately leading him to marry a woman who has enraged the groom.

On the horizon, Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans can anticipate his appearance in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he portrays the antagonist named Kabir.