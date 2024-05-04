Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 01:55
movie_image: 
Prithviraj

MUMBAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran has many reasons to celebrate, fresh from the success of Aadujeevitham. He swiftly moved on to filming his next project, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, produced under his own banner, Prithviraj Productions. The film features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Sharing pictures from the final day of shooting, the team bid adieu with a promise of a fun-filled entertainer. The caption reads, "That’s the final wrap! #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil. We hope that it will be a fun-filled entertainer. See you soon. May 2024 worldwide release."

Directed by Vipin Das, the Malayalam-language comedy narrates the story of a young man entangled in a series of misfortunes during a wedding ceremony, ultimately leading him to marry a woman who has enraged the groom. 

On the horizon, Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans can anticipate his appearance in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he portrays the antagonist named Kabir.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Prithviraj Productions Nikhila Vimal Anaswara Rajan Basil Joseph Yogi Babu Vipin Das Ali Abbas Zafar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan named Kabir TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 01:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny
MUMBAI: Lady Superstar Nayanthara, well-known for her charming performances, extends the charm beyond the silver screen...
Back on audience demand! Nidhi Bisht aka 'Didi' Returns for Netflix's 'Mamla Legal Hai' Season 2!
MUMBAI: Mamla Legal Hai', the popular courtroom comedy series, has been greenlit for a second season by Netflix....
Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
MUMBAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran has many reasons to celebrate, fresh from the success of Aadujeevitham. He swiftly moved...
Baby John to be Varun Dhawan's big comeback in theatres?
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan may not be creating Bawal at the box office but he is a charmer and will always be. Varun came on...
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD gets briefly postponed?
MUMBAI: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expected films of 2024. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan film is...
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to go rent free, here's when
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was one of the surprises of the year. The...
Recent Stories
Nayanthara
Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nayanthara
Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny
Varun
Baby John to be Varun Dhawan's big comeback in theatres?
Prabhas
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD gets briefly postponed?
Alia
Alia Bhatt is seen on a massive billboard at Madrid for Gucci
Surbhi
Trending News Today: From No Entry 2 updates to Surbhi Chandana MAJOR revelation - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Bobby
Bobby Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Saif Ali Khan and 4 more actors to make their South movie debut this year