Prithviraj's pet dog has an 'eye' for wonky photo-op!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2021 12:20 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran has posted a snapshot on Instagram with his dog Zorro and, going by the image, the pet sure can give the Malayalam star a run for his money when it comes to striking a wonky expression for the camera!

In the picture, Prithviraj holds Zorro, who is seen rolling eyes in a funny manner.

"Leave me alone hooman! (rolling eyes emoji, dog emoji) #Zorro#daschundsofinstagram," the actor wrote as caption.

Prithviraj's was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. A Bollywood remake of the film is also being planned.

