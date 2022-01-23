Priyamani opens up on working with Rana Daggubati and Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actress Priyamani who gained pan-India popularity with the multiple award-winning web series 'The Family Man', opens up on her upcoming films 'Virata Parvam' and 'Maidaan'.

She shares her experience of working with two much-loved actors - Ajay Devgn and Rana Daggubati.

'Baahubali' fame Telugu star Rana and Priyamani worked together in the film 'Virata Parvam', a Venu Udugula directorial based on a real-life incident.

Talking about working with the stars from two different film industries, Priyamani told IANS: "It is so exciting for me to work with both of them be it Ajay sir and Rana. I knew Rana for a long time and we met also socially but never worked together. Quite interestingly, in 'Virata Parvam' even though I am not playing the heroine of the film, I am playing a pivotal part.

"The story is set in the '90s and it is about a Naxal movement. There are actions, interesting turns of event and shows a socio-political chapter of that time, which is a reality too. Both of us are playing Naxals in the film and I am his second in command. Also, it was quite interesting that we shot this film, after 'Baahubali'. So it was a huge physical transformation that Rana went through because we all know how huge he became physically during the shoot of Baahubali! Since we had to speak a different dialect of Telugu in the film, we had a lot of rehearsals. I am also looking forward to see how the audience reacts to that"

The actress is also playing the wife of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian national football team in the film 'Maidaan' and according to her, since the story of the film is set in a different era the world of that story was very different.

"This is a film I can't wait for it to release because it's filled with cute moments between Syed Abdul Rahim and his wife. Of course, Ajay sir is playing Rahim saab and it shows how his wife was his emotional support throughout the journey. As the story is set in Hyderabad, we spoke in Hindi with a Hyderabadi accent...It is in the '50s era and there was an age gap between Rahim saab and his wife. Rahim saab used to teach his wife the English language and there are some moments in the film that would melt many hearts," shared the actress.

Apart from these two films, Priyamani is working on the new season of 'The Family Man' and will be seen in the upcoming film 'Bhamakalapam' that will be released on Telugu OTT platform Aha.

SOURCE : IANS