Priyanka Chopra to be a part of Keanu Reeves's Matrix 4

MUMBAI: With films like Isn't It Romantic, Baywatch, and A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in Hollywood.

Now as per media reports it seems that the actress is in final talks to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4. The film will also star Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in lead roles. The cast of Matrix 4 has been training for fight sequences of the film for weeks.

There is no doubt that PC has become a household name in Hollywood, after she was seen in American web series Quantico.

Not just Matrix 4, Priyanka is also all set to star in a series called Citadel with Hollywood star Richard Madden. The series is created by The Russo Brothers - Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Priyanka will also star opposite Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. They have wrapped up the shooting of the film.