News

Priyanka's pet dog loves her cuddles

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 12:12 PM

MUMBAI: In a new picture she has posted on Instagram, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas cuddles her pet German Shepard Gino.

"I promise Gino loves my cuddles. @ginothegerman," she captioned the image.

She had earlier posted a string of photographs of herself getting a princess makeover from her niece Sky Krishna. In the images, Priyanka was seen being crowned by Krishna and getting her makeup done

"First Monday in May ... This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti," she captioned the image.

Recently, Priyanka joined several Bollywood and international personalities for the online I For India concert.

She and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas have also contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

She also pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit during the health crisis.

Tags Priyanka Chopra Jonas her pet German Shepard Gino Bajirao Mastani Quantico The Sky Is Pink Barfi! COVID-19 pandemic TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here