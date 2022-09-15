Proud mom Geeta Sanon pens down an emotional letter for daughter Kriti Sanon on her Best Actress win!

MUMBAI: The young and sensational superstar, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying a stupendous win of the coveted title of ‘Best Actress’. The self-made queen of the industry is still unstoppable with accolades pouring in and a massive lineup ahead. Recently, her mother shared an adorable post with an image of an extremely happy Kriti holding her recent achievement over a video call with her proud parents.

While taking it to her social media, Kriti's mother shared some of her pictures along with other images of the entire Sanon family, Kriti's mother jotted down an emotional note in the caption. She wrote -

“Distance could not stop us from sharing the happy moment of having another black lady in your hand, this time for the Filmfare best actress. I’m so so happy and proud my girl. Surely many more of such glorious moments will come your way . let’s celebrate this with the much needed vacation and family time in France @kritisanon @nupursanon @rahulsanon"

With Heropanti, this engineer followed her dream to be an actress and proved herself by winning the Best Debut title, and 8 years down the lane, she stands talk amongst seasoned performers to hold the title of the Best Actress. Indeed a leading lady to B-Town, Kriti has always won the hearts of the masses with her performance, and especially her performance in MiMi was immensely appreciated by all.

After proving her mettle as a performer with a game-changing performance in MiMi, Kriti’s upcoming line-up of films shows immense promise of continuing her lucky streak as Bhediya, Shehzada, Ganapath and Adipurush are some of the most anticipated films of recent times. A film with Anurag Kashyap is also on the cards for the star, which will feature Kriti in a completely new avatar.