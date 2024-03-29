Pulkit Samrat breaks stereotype with his PEHLI RASOI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the frequent actresses who can truly live up to this praise. The industry has been ruled by the diva thanks to her stunning fashion choices and remarkable acting abilities. Her seductive social media posts consistently draw attention, and today was no exception!

We can't stop staring at the stunning photos that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared from her most recent photoshoot a few hours ago. The actress, who exudes gold in every aspect, is stunning as she strikes this posture for the photos.

Priyanka opted to don a stunning miniskirt adorned with tassels and golden crystals. The layers of tassels provided a touch of elegance, and the dress's strapless corset shape caressed her curves in all the right ways. This ensemble, with its elaborate decorations and fringe trimming, is ideal for a glitzy and remarkable special occasion.

The Bigg Boss 16 star added golden bracelets, rings, and earrings to complete her glittering look. She selected a pair of golden stilettos to finish her outfit. She went with glam makeup and a wavy hairstyle that went great with her ensemble.

But do you know the whopping cost of this dazzling ensemble? Priyanka's outfit costs Rs 42,500. Yes, you read that right! This outfit will be an excellent choice if you wish to make heads turn for your elegance and style!

Well, this is not the first time when she flaunted her amazing style statement. The Udaariyaan actress' social media is flooded with her jaw-dropping photos.

The filming for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's next web series, Dus June Ki Raat, is already complete. Her admirers are eager for the show's premiere after she recently gave them a sneak peek on social media. Priyanka is well-known for her remarkable acting abilities and is poised to win over viewers' hearts once again with her role in this web series.

This is Priyanka's debut web series, produced by Sachin Mohite under the Jaasvand Entertainment banner with co-production from Ektaa Kapoor. For the first time, she and Tusshar Kapoor will be occupying the same screen. Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji will both release Dus June Ki Raat.

