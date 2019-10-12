News

Pulkit Samrat tweets his toned look in 'Taish'

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: It seems actor Pulkit Samrat has worked hard on his body for his character in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film "Taish".

Pulkit on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a picture in which he is seen flaunting his abs and chiseled muscles.

"Saturday Vibes #LetsDoThis... 'Taish' BTS... clicked by the super talented and super demented Viraf Patel," he captioned the image.

Nambiar's new film "Taish" is touted as the revenge thriller drama.

The film also stars Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra. The cast recently shot the film in London. And now they are all set to commence the Mumbai schedule.

Apart from "Taish", Pulkit will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", which features John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi too.

IANS

Tags > Pulkit Samrat, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

