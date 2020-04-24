News

Punjabi film stars give a tribute to Corona warriors through a song

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 12:03 PM

MUMBAI: Punjabi celebrities Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Afsana Khan, and Rubina Bajwa have come together for a music video of the song 'Jitange hosle naal', which is an attempt to give hope to Indians during these difficult times.

It is a tribute from the Punjabi film industry to health workers and policemen fighting against coronavirus.

The track has been sung by Afsana Khan, Rza Heer. It has lyrics by Veet Baljit and music by MP Athwal.

'The song is about love, hope and spreading happiness. It says jitange hosle naal, which means if we have the courage, we will definitely win. I am thankful that the people of the Punjab industry have come forward for this effort of unity and togetherness,' said Neeru.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Neeru Bajwa Sargun Mehta Afsana Khan Rubina Bajwa Veet Baljit MP Athwal TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here