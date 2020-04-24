Punjabi film stars give a tribute to Corona warriors through a song

MUMBAI: Punjabi celebrities Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Afsana Khan, and Rubina Bajwa have come together for a music video of the song 'Jitange hosle naal', which is an attempt to give hope to Indians during these difficult times.

It is a tribute from the Punjabi film industry to health workers and policemen fighting against coronavirus.

The track has been sung by Afsana Khan, Rza Heer. It has lyrics by Veet Baljit and music by MP Athwal.

'The song is about love, hope and spreading happiness. It says jitange hosle naal, which means if we have the courage, we will definitely win. I am thankful that the people of the Punjab industry have come forward for this effort of unity and togetherness,' said Neeru.

Have a look.

