R Madhavan to be replaced by Riteish Deshmukh in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati

It’s been a month since Akshay Kumar announced that he will be co-producing the film Durgavati with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. There were reports doing around that R Madhavan will also be a part of the film, but the actor has denied being a part of the film.

Now as per sources it seems that actor Riteish Deshmukh will be stepping into his shoes. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie film Bhaagamathie which had Anushka Shetty in the lead with Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sharath and Murli Sharma playing pivotal roles.

Well there is no clarity on which character Ritiesh Deshmukh will be playing.

Durgavati will be directed by Ashok G, who is also the director of Bhaagamathie. Presented by Akshay Kumar (Cape of Good Films) and Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), produced by Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and directed by Ashok G, the scary-thriller Durgavati is scheduled to go on floors mid-January.