R. Madhavan: fascinating! Hails Ajay Devgn as the 'real Singham' of Bollywood

MUMBAI: During the trailer launch event of their upcoming film 'Shaitaan', actor R. Madhavan showered praise on his co-star Ajay Devgn, lauding him as the "Real Singham" of the Bollywood industry. Madhavan, who shares the screen with Ajay in the movie, expressed his admiration for the superstar's acting skills and character.

Madhavan, known for his roles in films like 'The Railway Men', revealed, "I have been in the industry long enough, and I'm a huge fan of Ajay sir. The way he plays his characters with subtlety and his giving nature is something I admire the most." He added, "Even while designing the teaser and the trailer of our film, he gave importance to my character. He, in the true sense, is the 'real Singham' of our industry."

Also Read:Revealed! Excited for Shaitaan’s trailer? Here’s when you will get to watch the trailer of the movie

In 'Shaitaan', Madhavan portrays the titular character who manipulates Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter using black magic. The film, which highlights the bond between a father and daughter, is set to hit cinemas on March 8.

Ajay Devgn, known for his intense performances and iconic roles, has garnered immense respect in the industry for his dedication and versatility. Madhavan's admiration for Ajay Devgn reflects the mutual respect shared by actors in the film fraternity.

Also Read: Revealed! Excited for Shaitaan’s trailer? Here’s when you will get to watch the trailer of the movie

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



