R. Madhavan: fascinating! Hails Ajay Devgn as the 'real Singham' of Bollywood

Actor R. Madhavan praises his co-star Ajay Devgn, calling him the "Real Singham" of the film industry, citing his selfless nature and work ethics, during the trailer launch event of their upcoming film 'Shaitaan'.
MUMBAI: During the trailer launch event of their upcoming film 'Shaitaan', actor R. Madhavan showered praise on his co-star Ajay Devgn, lauding him as the "Real Singham" of the Bollywood industry. Madhavan, who shares the screen with Ajay in the movie, expressed his admiration for the superstar's acting skills and character.

Madhavan, known for his roles in films like 'The Railway Men', revealed, "I have been in the industry long enough, and I'm a huge fan of Ajay sir. The way he plays his characters with subtlety and his giving nature is something I admire the most." He added, "Even while designing the teaser and the trailer of our film, he gave importance to my character. He, in the true sense, is the 'real Singham' of our industry."

In 'Shaitaan', Madhavan portrays the titular character who manipulates Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter using black magic. The film, which highlights the bond between a father and daughter, is set to hit cinemas on March 8.

Ajay Devgn, known for his intense performances and iconic roles, has garnered immense respect in the industry for his dedication and versatility. Madhavan's admiration for Ajay Devgn reflects the mutual respect shared by actors in the film fraternity.

