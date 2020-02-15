A R Rahman calls Bollywood remixes of his songs disastrous and annoying

MUMBAI: Academy Award winner and composer A R Rahman is one of the most loved composers in the industry. He has gifted us with several gems like ‘Roja’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Rockstar’, and others. His soulful melodies have always managed to touch our hearts.

Recently in an interview, Rahman spoke about the current scenario of Bollywood and how remixes are ruling the industry. He spoke about his songs which got a recreated version in Bollywood.

When he was asked if he’s happy with any of his recreated versions, he said that some of them are very ‘disastrous’ and ‘annoying’.

He revealed that he liked ‘The Humma Song’ which was recreated in Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer ‘Ok Jaanu’.

He said that he was happy with it as the song helped the movie. He further also revealed that he even told the company who made the remix that he was forced to support it even after hating it and people would troll him to support the song.

Rahman also said that he will be next working with Aanand L Rai in ‘Atrangi Re’ which stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Apart from this, he also has two more films in his kitty.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA