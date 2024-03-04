Raashii Khanna wishes birthday to ‘very grounded’ Vikrant Massey

MUMBAI: Versatile powerhouse Raashii Khanna took to her social media handles to wish Vikrant Massey on his birthday. She shared a fun video from the sets of their film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in which Vikrant and Raashii are seen spending some fun time together. “Happy birthday to this goofball who is very grounded and never shows off! Wish you the best Vik. May you keep rising and shining,” she wrote as the caption of the video. 

The actress shared about Vikrant being her “first friend” in the industry. She also said that the two share an amazing camaraderie with each other on screen as well as off screen. 'The Sabarmati Report', which features Raashii and Vikrant playing the role of reporters, highlights the incident that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February, 2002, near the Godhra railways station in Gujarat. The film, which is set to release on May 3, is directed by Ranjan Chandel and is produced by Ektaa Kapoor. 

On the work front, Raashii Khanna also has the Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’ and a Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’ to her credit.

