'Raazi' actor Vikas Shukla will reunite with Vicky, Meghna in 'Sam Bahadur'

Actor Vikas Shukla, who is seen in 'Jubilee' and is best known for 'Sacred Games', 'Bard of Blood', 'Hush Hush', 'Raazi', 'Omerta', and many more is set to feature in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
MUMBAI: Actor Vikas Shukla, who is seen in 'Jubilee' and is best known for 'Sacred Games', 'Bard of Blood', 'Hush Hush', 'Raazi', 'Omerta', and many more is set to feature in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The actor will be seen reuniting with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar in this film after 'Raazi'.

Talking about how he landed into the role, he said: "I played a small role in the film 'Raazi' of a RAW agent. Meghna ma'am remembered me from there and 5 years later, she called me to test for this role. I think no work goes wasted and it helps you to fetch another work. So she tested me for the elder brotherof Sam Manekshaw, Fali and that's how I landed the role."

Describing his experience reuniting with Meghna, he shared: "She is absolutely an amazing human and a passionate filmmaker as all we know. Her body of work is just beyond the word. She is very specific about the characters' looks and their appearance. Sam Bahadur is period drama based on Sam Manekshaw, so you can understand what kind of research and preparation it required. I was called multiple times for the look test even though I had a small portion there. So you can imagine."

Sharing his experience reuniting with Vicky, he said: "Me and Vicky already worked in 'Raazi', but we didn't get acquainted during that time. But in 'Sam Bahadur' we had scenes together. He is a fantastic actor and very down to earth. I'm looking forward to working with him on upcoming projects. Hopefully!"

Lastly, before signing off he spoke about his other upcoming projects: "I will also be seen in the film 'Baramulla', playing a cop in the film alongside Manav Kaul, Bhasa Sumbli, Shahid Latif, Mir Sarwar which is produced by Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios. And another film is 'Incomplete Man' with Sharib Hashmi which is about to release in a couple of months. In the film I played a gay character. It was quite challenging and interesting."

SOURCE: IANS

