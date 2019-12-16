Radhe vs Laxmmi Bomb vs Fast & Furious 9: Trade experts voice their concern

MUMBAI: Clashes are here to stay, and there’s no doubt on that. However, an unusual and scary situation has emerged with regard to Eid 2020. As of now, as many as three big films are all set to arrive on this festival – Radhe, Laxmmi Bomb, and Fast & Furious 9. Radhe is a Salman Khan starrer and promises to be a typical masala entertainer.

Salman and Eid are inseparable, and hence, it’ll be a film that will surely be lapped up. Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar and is a remake of the popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. It was to arrive on June 5 initially but was later deferred by two weeks to come on Eid. Finally, Fast & Furious 9 makers had made it clear in February itself that their film will release worldwide simultaneously on May 22.

This is one of the biggest franchises in India, and it’s enjoyed by both single screen and multiplex audiences. The seventh part of this brand was the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark. Hence, expectations are humongous for Fast & Furious 9 too.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, 'Two big films can be accommodated. But when you have a film like Fast & Furious 9, whose previous films have done Rs. 100 crore business, clashing with Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb, it’ll lead to a tensed situation. Eid is synonymous with a Salman Khan release. Also, Radhe seems to be in the zone of Wanted. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also on a roll. Hence, it’ll lead to a tough fight.'

The trade analyst are worried about what the box office collection will be. Will the theatre owners mange these three movies in distributing the timings and screens? Only time will tell! But Eid 2020 will be big at the box office.