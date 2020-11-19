Radhika Apte: Soumitra Chatterjee was a true gentleman, a very kind soul

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Apte has recollected her time of working with late actor Soumitra Chatterjee, whom she describes as a true gentleman and a very kind soul.



The veteran Bengali actor died on Sunday at the age of 85 after receiving Covid treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.



"The Indian film industry has lost a legend. I am eternally grateful that I got an opportunity to work alongside Soumitra sir in 'Ahalya'. He was a true gentleman and a very kind soul. To be able to witness his craft as an actor makes me feel very fortunate," said Radhika.



Speaking about her collaboration and experience with such a legendary actor, the actress said: "We shot for 'Ahalya' back in 2015 and the experience with him was unforgettable. His contributions to the industry have been remarkable and will remain irreplaceable."

