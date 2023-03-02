Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Fest

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's directorial 'Sanaa' starring Radhika Madan has locked its North American premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and will be the only Indian film to be screened at the event.
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's directorial 'Sanaa' starring Radhika Madan has locked its North American premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and will be the only Indian film to be screened at the event.

Saria said: "I'm so honoured that the festival has chosen to invite Sanaa and launch the film in North America. Their response confirms the universality of the film and the urgent need to further conversations around female agency and autonomy - especially in the American context."

Eminent Hollywood stars and Oscar-nominees like Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell will be seen attending the festival this year.

'Sanaa' is an introspective drama about an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma. The film stars Radhika in the lead role along with Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt.

'Sanna' recently had its World Premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival to packed houses and overwhelming critical acclaim.

SOURCE: IANS

 

