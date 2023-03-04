Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 18:53
movie_image: 
engaged in first week of April

MUMBAI :Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife.

However, according to several media reports, a source which could not verified has claimed that the politician and the actress will soon make their relationship official by an intimate engagement ceremony in the capital in the first week of April.

According to the report, Parineeti has already reached New Delhi. The source also shared that the ceremony will be graced by family members including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Meera Chopra and the duo's close friends.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha Raghav Chandha Parineeti Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaan’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada talks about her journey with the show, “ The foundation is being laid and it is a multi-starrer show and it is six of us, so there are multiple tracks and they will open up soon” and more!
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Must Watch! Nandini stops Veer’s attack effortlessly, Alana smirks
MUMBAI:   Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles...
Dharampatnii and Parineetii: Mahasangam! Pratiksha, Parineet and Neetii’s battle to win their love back
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Udaariyaan: High Drama! Nehmat returns to the mandap, Ekam falls on his knees
MUMBAI:   Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
'Exciting & nerve-wracking': Apurva Singh on working with Trigmanshu Dhulia in 'Garmi'
MUMBAI:Actress Apurva Singh, who was last seen in web series like 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and 'Dr Arora', has been...
Recent Stories
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav takes on challenging role of a Psychopath in upcoming film Son
Is that Ram Charan in the new song of Salman Khan
WOW! Yentamma teaser: Is that Ram Charan in the new song of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?
debut film
Tusharr Khanna learnt scuba diving for his debut film ‘Starfish’
across borders
Shefali Shah: I’d like to believe that this is just the beginning... I want to do a lot of work. I want my work to be in all languages, and also across borders
appearance in the city
OMG! Netizens troll Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja on their latest appearance in the city; check out