Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for his role he took intense training to perform stunts.
Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

MUMBAI :Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for his role he took intense training to perform stunts.

Sources close to the actor says he took intense boxing training to perform high octane stunts in this Excel Entertainment production, which is an out and out action film, making it first in this genre for the actor.

Speaking about this, Raghav said, "I have taken up boxing in the past. But took a pause after that. However, when the film came to me, I resumed my training. It came in handy for the film. Yudhra is a marvelous action film and this skill set added to the prep of my character."

His latest movie that got released was Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ka Jaan', which also stars southern star Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla to name a few.

