Rags to riches: Pankaj Tripathi says he started his career with 'smallest roles'

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who comes from a humble background, has talked about starting his career from small roles in Hindi cinema to becoming face of brands today.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Rags to riches: Pankaj Tripathi says he started his career with 'smallest roles'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who comes from a humble background, has talked about starting his career from small roles in Hindi cinema to becoming face of brands today.

Pankaj says, "I started my career with the smallest roles in movies. I have spent years essaying multiple roles assigned to me by filmmakers, while running my soles thin in pursuit of a big break on the big screen. I come from a place where there was no television in my growing up days so there was no mode of entertainment through TV forget what it looks like."

"At that point I never thought of that some day I would be endorsing any brands or products. Today, I feel humbled and honoured that so many brands have given me the responsibility of representing them on such a large scale. It feels like my patience has finally paid off and that people still connect with simplicity and genuineness."

The actor says he ensures to select brands on which he could lay his trust for his audience since its a great responsibility on my shoulders to represent a brand that falls truly on his vision and belief.

"The fact that the audiences connect with me and the kind of roles I play definitely has a part in getting me all of these new associations and opportunities and I shall make sure that I continue to do good work and try to maintain my connection with the audience with utmost honesty and dedication."

SOURCE: IANS

Pankaj Tripathi Mirzapur Mimi Kaagaz Criminal Justice LUDO 83 Gunjan Saxena Sacred Games TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Twist and Turns! Fateh makes a shocking demand from Tanya Gill!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television; and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Shocking! Akshay tests Covid-positive second time, to miss Cannes
MUMBAI : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, whose historical film 'Prithviraj' is scheduled for a June 3 release, has tested...
Jackky Bhagnani: It's not about north or south, but good quality mass entertainers
MUMBAI: Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has talked about what it is that could be ailing Bollywood cinema currently....
RIP! Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant and former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in a car crash
MUMBAI : Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night....
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat',...
Raymon Kakar: Gaining control of our ego is an art
MUMBAI: As May 11 is celebrated as Ego Awareness Day, actress Raymon Kakar, who is known for featuring in popular shows...
Recent Stories
AKSHAY KUMAR
Shocking! Akshay tests Covid-positive second time, to miss Cannes
Latest Video