Rahman to perform live at Busan International Film Festival

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 04:47 PM

Music maestro A.R. Rahman will perform live at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Also, the "99 Songs" film, which is produced and co-written by the Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, will be screened at the festival.

Excited about the screening, Rahman said: "I am delighted to be a part of this amazing gathering of film enthusiasts and have the screening of our labour of love at BIFF. The film's music is very special and so integral to its story that I feel compelled to introduce it to audiences at this very special event before the screening. I'm looking forward to bringing them this celebration of cinema and music and can't wait for the reactions."

The musical romance film is scheduled to screen at BIFF on October 9 . Rahman will be taking to the stage ahead of the red carpet screening of "99 Songs" on the same day.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the film features debutant Ehan Bhat.

(Source: IANS) 

past seven days