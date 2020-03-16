Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly

Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently lent his voice for being comfortable in one's own skin and supporting conscious fashion to protect nature, explains how it is important to find comfort within to deliver a nuanced performance as an actor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 10:30
movie_image: 
rahul

MUMBAI : Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently lent his voice for being comfortable in one's own skin and supporting conscious fashion to protect nature, explains how it is important to find comfort within to deliver a nuanced performance as an actor.

The recent social campaign was for a fashion brand in which he says 'being yourself and celebrating diversity' was his reason to be the voice of the project. Asked about how important it is for an actor to be comfortable in his own skin whereas he is constantly playing someone else on-screen, Rahul told IANS: "I suppose the more comfortable you are in your own skin, the easier it is to put on the skin of another and the more genuinely you're able to approach a role.

"People think acting is about lying convincingly but it's really more about telling the truth -- being able to tap into real emotions within yourself so that you can then express them authentically as the character. That's something you strive for as an actor."

Rahul, the son of late actor Vinod Khanna, further added, "That's my unqualified take -- I'm not an expert psychologist! I'm still figuring it out myself, which is why I related to the message of the CottonWorld film."Being an actor in the business who appeared in films like Deepa Mehta's A'1947 Earth', 'Leila' and appeared as a host for fashion shows and models for fashion brands Rahul said even though vanity is an important part of the job, for him style is more of self-expression.He explained: "I do love fashion, but, ultimately, it is ephemeral. Style is what interests me more because itas a creative expression of your personality and manifests in every aspect of your life. Vanity is fun and should not be taken seriously.

"We are all riddled with self-doubt and insecurities so why not celebrate the things we like about ourselves -- be they external or internal, while maintaining a good sense of humour about it all."

Rahul signed off by saying: "But yes, perhaps actors are a bit more prone to vanity because, at the end of the day, we are our own product. You don't call an executive who promotes his multi-national brand vain! Isn't it the same thing?"

SOURCE : IANS 

Rahul Khanna Vinod Khanna Deepa Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet: Jealousy! Meet Ahlawat tricks Meet Hooda to keep her away from Man
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Akriti to catch AnuGun red-handed, feels betrayed
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
MUMBAI : Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently lent his voice for being comfortable in one's own skin and supporting...
Kaamna: Anurag is provoked by Vaibhav, causes Yatho's accident
MUMBAI:  Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
'I must be doing something right', says Deepika about her Cannes sojourn
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone, who is serving on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, said in an exclusive interview...
Kundali Bhagya: Awesome! Preeta and Karan to confess their love for each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
rahul
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
Latest Video