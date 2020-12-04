Rahul Roy may need stent to prevent future attacks; director Nitin makes an appeal

MUMBAI: The sudden illness of the Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy was shocking for all, the actor is currently admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a brain stroke while filming for a new project titled LAC in Kargil. Now, director Nitin Kumar Gupta, who is still in Kargil, has informed that the actor may require a stent to prevent future attacks and doctors may go ahead with the process once he is stable.

Nitin is reportedly bearing Rahul’s medical expenses since the actor cannot operate his account. He said that if anyone wants to help in his treatment, the actor will compensate them once he recovers.

Turning down rumours of Rahul being unconscious, Nitin told the leading media portal, “I’ve been in constant touch with his medical staff and his twin Rohit. The latter, who lives in Canada, told me on Thursday morning that Rahul’s physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well. Rohit spoke to Rahul for half a minute and informed that Rahul is conscious and speaking a few sentences. Thanks to everyone’s prayers, he is doing better every day.”

ALSO READ – (Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin in international film 'Goldfish')

Talking about the financial aspect of Rahul’s treatment, Nitin said, “I’ve had discussions with his doctors who have said a stent may be required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. It’s a preventive measure and may prove expensive. Once I return, I will speak with the doctors again regarding costs. I can handle the expenses for now, but if anyone wants to help in any way it will just make it easier for me to help him. I am sure once Rahul recovers, they will be compensated.”

Rahul had suffered the stroke during a shoot. His health condition deteriorated due to the extreme weather condition in Kargil.

Rahul Roy is best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui. He made his Bollywood debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed film at the age of 22 and went on to work with the filmmaker in 90s on films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. He returned to the spotlight with his participation in the first season of reality show Bigg Boss. He went on to win the show in 2006.

SOURCE – HINDUSTAN TIMES

ALSO READ – (A petition was filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony. "Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in)