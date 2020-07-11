Rahul Roy recommends a book by Sushant Singh Rajput's doctor

MUMBAI : Aashiqui actor & Bigg Boss star Rahul Roy spends his time in the lockdown reading a book called The Secrets of The Palamu Fort.

The actor has been away from the screen and says that was his choice however he has kept in touch with his fans via social media.

Roy has given glimpses of his life under lockdown and his lastest post asks his fans to invest time in reading. His personal favourite is the book by the critical care specialist Dr Razi Ahmed which he highly recommends as he has experience great amount of thriller while reading the book and solving mysteries along with the lead character of the book.

Dr Razi Ahmed is the same doctor who treated Sushant Singh Rajput during the MS Dhoni shoot in Jharkhand.

