Rahul Shetty is definitely the future when it comes to choreography" , says Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Renowned dance Choreographer Rahul Shetty who was choreographed for Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baghi 2, houseful 4 , "the chamiya song" featuring DJ Bravo has choreographed for all songs of Street Dancer 3D.

Varun Dhawan on praising Rahul's choreography shares,"Rahul Shetty is an extra ordinary talent the fact that he is so young still baffles me. I think at a young age he has achieved so much whether it's been a reality show level or film level. He was part of ABCD 2 and I knew him well because we did one song and after that we did another song called high rated Gabru which became a big hit. And now in street dancer 3D he has done pretty much all the songs. Rahul is been so hands on with everything. Anything I tell him that can we do this or improvise something he always has answer for it. Even the way he shoots is very different from how other choreographers think and think that's because he is young. He wants to actually show the effort. I think he is definitely the future when it comes to choreography. He is very seemless and very easy to work with. He is a great human being and at the end of the day I look at him as a younger brother. For me he has made me very proud with the work in street dancer. I know people will get blown away when they will see the other big stage songs coming up. "