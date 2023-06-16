Raima Sen joins cast of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, best known for 'The Kashmir Files', introduced another addition to the cast of his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' on Wednesday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 19:17
movie_image: 
The Vaccine War'

MUMBAI : Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, best known for 'The Kashmir Files', introduced another addition to the cast of his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' on Wednesday.

Actress Raima Sen, has joined the cast which includes actors such as Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Sapthami Gowda.

Ever since its announcement, the movie has been a topic of much debate, creating a lot of hype across social media.

In a video shared on Twitter by the filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his delight upon meeting the actress during his recent trip to Kolkata and inviting her to act in his film.

Introducing her in a 52 second clip, the filmmaker captioned "Look who joined the cast of #TheVaccineWar.#ATrueStory".

While much of the film's details are under wraps, the title of the movie speaks about its underlying themes and overall focus.

'The Vaccine War' alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

Furthermore, the film also aims to honour the unwavering dedication of the fraternity of scientists and the medical community who tirelessly faced the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

'The Vaccine War' will be released on October 20, 2023 during Dussehra in 11 languages.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri The Kashmir Files The Vaccine War Vivek Agnihotri TheVaccineWar ATrueStory TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 19:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
MUMBAI:After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls today. With the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba refuses to take any help from Angad
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
MUMBAI : Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming special, the Indian counterpart of...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sympathy! Angad wishes if there was medicine for Sahiba's pain
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Rajshree Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller 'Privacy'
MUMBAI :The official teaser for writer and director Sudeep Kanwal's political crime thriller film 'Privacy' was...
Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance
MUMBAI :The biopic based on the life of prominent human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra has been subjected to...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
1 year of myositis diagnosis
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
High Court for censor clearance
Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot
'Kaafir
Kainaaz still a part of me, says Dia Mirza as 'Kaafir' completes 4 yrs
next as female superhero
'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma to be seen next as female superhero