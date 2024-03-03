Raj Kundra reveals his son Viaan cried when he was jailed in the porn case; ‘I heard a choke in his voice’

MUMBAI: Businessman and filmmaker Raj Kundra went through a turbulent time when he was arrested in 2021 for the alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of pornographic films. He was granted bail in September but the after effects will always remain with him. He said that despite everything, the term ‘Porn King’ never left.

In a recent interview he opened up about the harrowing experience of going to jail and how his son Viaan was affected a lot. He said, “You attack me, no issues, she was collateral damage” He further added, “He would draw something and send it to me with a letter in jail. He would write, ‘Papa missing you, come back soon, finish your work’. The first two-three weeks, he was fine. Then on my birthday, September 9, 2021, I heard a choke in his voice, and he broke down. I remember sobbing.”

He then added, “For Viaan, I am his hero. Viaan knew his dad’s company is on his name, I would do no wrong. For him, it’s like a bad dream.”

Credit-Spotboye