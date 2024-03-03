Raj Kundra reveals his son Viaan cried when he was jailed in the porn case; ‘I heard a choke in his voice’

He was granted bail in September but the after effects will always remain with him. He said that despite everything, the term ‘Porn King’ never left.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Raj

MUMBAI: Businessman and filmmaker Raj Kundra went through a turbulent time when he was arrested in 2021 for the alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of pornographic films. He was granted bail in September but the after effects will always remain with him. He said that despite everything, the term ‘Porn King’ never left. 

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra steps out without a mask; netizens say, “Is he ok. Where is the mask.”

In a recent interview he opened up about the harrowing experience of going to jail and how his son Viaan was affected a lot. He said, “You attack me, no issues, she was collateral damage” He further added, “He would draw something and send it to me with a letter in jail. He would write, ‘Papa missing you, come back soon, finish your work’. The first two-three weeks, he was fine. Then on my birthday, September 9, 2021, I heard a choke in his voice, and he broke down. I remember sobbing.”

He then added, “For Viaan, I am his hero. Viaan knew his dad’s company is on his name, I would do no wrong. For him, it’s like a bad dream.”

Also Read:'Kantara' took me back to my roots, says Shilpa Shetty

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Spotboye 

Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Viaan Samisha Sukhee Indian Police Force Rohit Shetty Sidharth Malhotra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pooja Bhatt: From teenage stardom to directorial success, a journey of reinvention
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt's career in the film industry has been a tale of reinvention and resilience. Making her acting...
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar joyously recall moment they discovered pregnancy
MUMBAI: The announcement of Yami Gautam's pregnancy has brought immense joy to the couple, and they recently shared...
Here's what Ranbir Kapoor adviced Siddhant Chaturvedi during his low phase
MUMBAI: Sidhhant Chaturvedi got a much-needed hit in the form of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in December last year. A direct to...
Raj Kundra reveals his son Viaan cried when he was jailed in the porn case; ‘I heard a choke in his voice’
MUMBAI: Businessman and filmmaker Raj Kundra went through a turbulent time when he was arrested in 2021 for the alleged...
Siddhanth Chaturvedi reveals when Gehraiyaan flopped only Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor texted him
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, the charismatic actor who stormed into Bollywood as MC Sher in Gully Boy, reflects on his...
Shreyas Talpade made a major shift in his lifestyle post his heart attack; ‘What I have learnt is that…”
MUMBAI : Hindi film actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt: From teenage stardom to directorial success, a journey of reinvention
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt: From teenage stardom to directorial success, a journey of reinvention
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar joyously recall moment they discovered pregnancy
Ranbir Kapoor adviced Siddhant Chaturvedi
Here's what Ranbir Kapoor adviced Siddhant Chaturvedi during his low phase
Shreyas
Shreyas Talpade made a major shift in his lifestyle post his heart attack; ‘What I have learnt is that…”
Prem Chopra
Prem Chopra reflects on working with three generations of Kapoors
Vishal Punjabi
Celebrity photographer Vishal Punjabi makes surprising revelations on Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's marriage