Rajamouli to Allu Arjun: 'You can't let it go, I want you to promote 'Pushpa' even harder'

MUMBAI : Ace director S.S. Rajamouli has exhorted actor Allu Arjun to aggressively promote the latter's upcoming film 'Pushpa'.

The pre-release function of Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' saw noted Telugu directors, technicians, and actors. Rajamouli, who was one of the guests on the occasion, had also spoken on the stage.

Rajamouli, who is busy promoting his magnum opus 'RRR' had attended the pre-release event of 'Pushpa', on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Rajamouli said, "I am proud that Bunny ( Allu Arjun) is a part of such a homogeneous project."

"But, I want you to promote the movie even harder. See, I had travelled to Bombay recently, where I tried to gather information on what are the projects they are waiting to witness. People are looking forward to watching 'Pushpa'. I want you people to know that this movie has got a decent buzz everywhere," Rajamouli stressed.

"You can't let it go like this. Please push forward even harder, and promote 'Pushpa' even more. As I know the calibre of this subject, I want to see people talking about it," Rajamouli suggested Allu Arjun.

Rajamouli also spoke highly of director Sukumar, who missed the pre-release event, as he wished the entire team of 'Pushpa' for the movie's success.

'Pushpa' will be out in theaters on December 17. Helmed by Sukumar, this movie marks his third collaboration of the director with Allu Arjun. The two-part, sandalwood smuggling-related tale stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

SOURCE : IANS