Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Working with him was pure joy'

Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-loved man on the sets as S.S. Rajamouli's tribute to him on his passing away so clearly indicates.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:32
movie_image: 
Rajamouli

MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-loved man on the sets as S.S. Rajamouli's tribute to him on his passing away so clearly indicates.

"Shocking," tweeted the 'RRR' maker. "Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

As reported by IANS, Stevenson passed away on Sunday at the age of 58.

He began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s and then landed action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s, his best-known one being Volstagg in Marvel's 'Thor' franchise.

His first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua's 2004 adventure movie 'King Arthur', where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. In the film, his character sacrifices himself in battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his brotherhood of warriors, reports 'Variety'

In 2008, Stevenson landed a starring role in the Marvel film, 'Punisher: War Zone', where he played the titular mercenary, aka Frank Castle, 'Variety' adds.

Before his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, 'Ahsoka', a spin-off of 'The Mandalorian' from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. He is a master to Shin and ally to Thrawn. This was to be his last role.

SOURCE: IANS

Irish Ray Stevenson British Raj governor RRR Thor King Arthur Punisher: War Zone Frank Castle Variety Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz',...
Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!
MUMBAI: Paras is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been...
WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events
MUMBAI :When two actors come together for public events they meet and greet each other, and even happily pose for the...
Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes
MUMBAI: The television show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', which has a gripping story and plot at its core, has reached the...
Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Working with him was pure joy'
MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Teaser featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar to be out on this date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
actors at public events
WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events
Adah Sharma starrer enters the 200 crore club
Amazing! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer enters the 200 crore club
Ray Stevenson
RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Sunny Leone
WOW! From adult film industry to Cannes, Sunny Leone says, "It's beyond my wildest dreams"
Sunny Leone
Cannes 2023: Elegant! Sunny Leone makes a breathtaking appearance at the French Riviera