Rajeev Khandelwal turns cop for Kunal Kohli's Naxal

MUMBAI: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal who made his mark in movies like Aamir, Table No. 21, Shaitaan, and Fever was well appreciated by the critics and the masses.

The actor now will be seen playing a cop in the upcoming web show Naxal. The show alternates between the heavy jungles of Maharashtra and metropolitan cities that are increasingly becoming hotbeds for the Naxal ideology.

Rajeev's character, Raghav, is heroic but flawed, and he must race against time to save the country from an imminent threat.

The actor says the Naxal will deal with an issue that has been around for decades.

He thinks this is a relevant story to tell and is unlike anything you have seen on this subject. This is a role that audiences haven't seen him in at all.

The ten-episode web series is a fictional account of the protagonist's fightback against a Red uprising. It is being directed by Kunal Kohli.

On his digital directorial debut, Kohli said, 'Naxal is a subject that has not been explored before in the webspace and it has been both challenging and exciting for me as a director. I have been involved in the scriptwriting as well and realised how different it is to create a web show compared to a film.'

Naxal will stream on ZEE5.