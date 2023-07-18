Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: Sad! Anju Mahendroo recalls, “was holding his hand when he took his last breath”

MUMBAI: Rajesh Khanna was a superstar of the 70’s and 80’s and took Indian cinema by storm with his films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Anand, Bawarchi, Aap Ki Kasam, and many more. He was the highest paid actor of his time and had a massive fan following. His good looks and charismatic lover boy image made women go weak in the knees.

For the Unversed, before Rajesh Khanna married actress Dimple Kapadia, he was in a relationship with actress Anju Mahendroo for several years. Although the two never got married, she was very much an integral part of his life till the very end. On his 11th death anniversarry, Anju shared a hearfelt post on Twitter with his picture and captioned it, “11 Years!!”

In Yasser Usman’s book on the life of the actor, Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar, he quoted Anju in a previous interview she gave to a magazine. She said, “He wanted me to fuss over him like all those others who are perpetually falling at his feet. I loved him. I couldn’t fawn over him. To me, he was Jatin or Justin. A man I loved, not Rajesh Khanna, Superstar or The Phenomenon.”

In a previous interview, Mahesh Bhatt said that after Rajesh Khanna’s death, he called up Anju and didn’t think she would be so affected. He later found out that they got together in the last few years of the Bawarchi actor’s life. Anju used to take care of his meals, medical needs and even accompanied him to the hospital he stated. He remembered that she held back her tears and said that the only consolation she got was that he held her hand when he took his last breath.”

Credit-Indianexpress



