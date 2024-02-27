Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for a new project, see latter’s official statement

Now there is some more exciting news for the superstar’s fans as the veteran is all set to collaborate with none other than Sajid Nadiadwala for an upcoming project.
Rajinikanth

MUMBAI :Superstar Rajinikanth needs no introduction. Even at the age of 73, Rajinikanth is in no mood to slow down. The Thalaivaa is still ruling the big screens and how. In 2023, he delivered a super duper hit in the form of Jailer. The movie became one of the biggest hits of the year 2023. 

Also Read-Rajinikanth: I don't see any progress in my acting

Now there is some more exciting news for the superstar’s fans as the veteran is all set to collaborate with none other than Sajid Nadiadwala for an upcoming project. Nadiadwala is a renowned producer in the world of Hindi films. Sajid, who owns Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has now issued an official statement about this dream collaboration.

Sharing a picture with the legendary actor, Sajid wrote, “It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together! 

- #SajidNadiadwala.”

Meanwhile, Sajid’s wife Warda too shared a picture with Rajinikanth with his wife Latha and wrote, “Cheers to our special day…your everlasting love is an inspiration to all of us!  Wishing you a very happy anniversary Thalaiva and Amma! Here’s to a lifetime of love and happiness and of course for 7 janam as well” 

 

Check out their picture here;

Also Read-Wow! Rajinikanth is back on big screens with Lal Salaam, release date out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Latestly 

 

