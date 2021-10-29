Rajinikanth Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke to Bus Driver Raj Bahadur

MUMBAI: While accepting the Dadasaheb Phalke award at the 67th National Film awards ceremony, superstar Rajinikanth said, “I dedicate this award to my bus driver friend in Karnataka, my colleague Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema."

Raj Bahadur was earning Rs 400 as his monthly salary then. When he forced Rajini to go to Chennai and join acting school, he didn’t send him empty handed. Every month, he would send Rs 200 which was half his salary to Rajini. Rajini survived in Chennai out of this money for around 2-3 years.

For all the Rajini fans, Raj Bahadur is a known name. A simple, humble man living in one of the lanes in Chamrajpete area of Bengaluru, Raj Bahadur was the guardian angel that pushed Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to become Rajinikanth. It is he, who taught Rajini to speak Tamil fluently.

No matter how big a star, Rajinikanth to his best friend is the same man, who used to have never ending conversations about everything under the sun. Rajini always pays surprise visits to Raj Bahadur’s house. He visits in disguise to avoid public gaze and arrives at wee hours and knocks on the door. No phone calls, no messages, just hops on to the next flight and lands at the friend’s doorstep. Theirs is a friendship of 50 years. There is a room in Raj Bahadur’s house reserved for Rajini.

It is a simple small room with a single cot and enough space for another person to sleep on the floor. Whenever Rajini comes, both friends shut themselves inside the room and speak for hours. Raj Bahadur sleeps on the cot while Rajini sleeps next to him on bed laid on the floor. It has been like this for years. The friend and his family give Rajini the desired privacy.

Raj Bahadur is Rajini’s man Friday even to this day. Whether it is decisions about joining or not joining politics or any personal matter, Rajini never takes any decision without consulting Raj Bahadur. Rajini was the conductor of bus no 10A that plied between Majestic to Srinagar. He lived in Hanumanthnagar and Raj Bahadur, in Chamrajpete. Both areas are close to each other. He had those stylish mannerisms even then. He used to flip the coin while giving to customers and entertain them during travel. Even after all these years, 77-year-old Raj Bahadur has only one best friend and the world calls him Thalaiva. One can certainly agree to this when the superstar chose to thank his best friend on the stage instead of his own family.

Source: news18

Superstar Rajnikanth & His Bus Driver Friend Raj Bahadur