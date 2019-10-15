Rajkumar Rao to charge this whopping amount to star in the remake of Chupke Chupke

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao is on cloud nine these days, as all his latest movies have been huge hits at the box office. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Made In China, which will be releasing during Diwali. Be it Trapped, Stree, Judgemental Hai Kya, or Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar has always proved his mettle as an actor and has received acknowledgment and appreciation from other actors and renowned names in the industry.

The actor has become one of the most bankable actors and is on every producer and director’s list to work with. Now as per sources, he will be soon starring in the remake of Chupke Chupke where he will reprise the role of Dharmendra.

The movie will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar, and reports state that Rajkumar Rao will be charging a whopping amount of 9 crores, which is the highest ever charged by him.

Well, it will be interesting to see how will Rajkumar fits into the shoes of Dharmendra.