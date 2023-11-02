Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one

MUMBAI :   As their film 'Badhaai Do', based on lavender wedding, has completed one year of its release in Hindi cinema, actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar went down memory lane and discussed its importance.

Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a deleted scene from the film featuring him and Bhumi.

"Anniversary hai toh gift toh banta hai. Humara nahin toh aapka hi sahi. Here's a small gift for you on #1YearOfBadhaaiDo. #BadhaaiDo deleted scene."

The story of 'Badhaai Do' revolves around a gay man and a lesbian woman who tie the knot to get away from their nosy families. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni & produced by Junglee Pictures.

Bhumi says, through 'Badhaai Do', she wanted to raise her voice for the LGBTQIA+ community and their rights in India.

She says, "I have never considered myself to be just an actor. I have great regard for the medium of cinema. I think films can have a cultural and societal impact and through most of my films, I have tried to start a conversation about the need to understand causes and issues and maybe look out for a realistic solution to it. Through my films, I try to have a conversation with audiences, the people of India, about things that matter."

Bhumi adds, "'Badhaai Do' is one such film that incorporates a very special place in my heart. I have been greatly invested in the empowerment of the LGBTQIA+ community."

"I have family and friends belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and while I've been a part of their journey, at times, I've found myself helpless - I didn't know how to share their pain, love and grief. That's when Badhaai Do happened."

Bhumi added: "I'm fortunate to have found a script like 'Badhaai Do' which enabled me to voice for a cause that is close to my heart. Love is Love and I hope 'Badhaai Do' contributed to sensitise people to this reality."

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in 'Bheed', 'Stree 2' and 'Mr & Mrs. Mahi' in 2023.

Source : Ians 

Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar Bheed Anubhav Sinha Dia Mirza Badhaai Do Mulk Thappad Anek Movie News TellyChakkar
