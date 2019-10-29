News

Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor groove to 'Akhiyon se goli maare'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Oct 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: Diwali is over but it seems the festive fever still rages on for many people including celebrities, who continue to post celebratory videos and pictures on social media. Among the many videos still pouring in, a dance clip featuring actor Rajkummar Rao and producer Ekta Kapoor at the latter's Diwali bash has been trending.

Ekta on Sunday hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in which Rajkummar marked his presence. Sharing a glimpse of their celebrations, Ekta took to Instagram and posted a video in which she, along with Rajkummar, is seen grooving to the Govinda-Raveena Tandon hit song "Akhiyon se goli maare", from the 1998 film, "Dulhe Raja".

"This had to be shared! I cannot dance but I guess Zumba and my partner in crime are helping! A Diwali get together ( Small one) turns into a floor burning night with my #lsd guy RajKummar ! #dancingsince2010," Ekta captioned the video.

Rajkummar made his Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's production film "Ragini MMS". He even recently featured in her film "Judgementall Hai Kya".

Tags > Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Dulhe Raja, Ragini MMS, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ayushmann, Yami, Bhumi and others on The Kapil...

Ayushmann, Yami, Bhumi and others on The Kapil Sharma show
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Badshah and Parineeti on the sets of Movie Masti...

Badshah and Parineeti on the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days