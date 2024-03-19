Rajkummar Rao Shares His Excitement for Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express, Praises Director Kunal Kemmu: 'Already Hearing Great Things, We Are So Proud of You Bhai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 15:18
Rajkummar Rao

MUMBAI: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is gearing up to treat audiences to a laughter-packed journey with Madgaon Express! The film has garnered immense anticipation, fueled by the thunderous response to its trailer and the lead actors' continuous engagement with fans through various updates. With the songs receiving widespread love, the excitement surrounding the film continues to escalate. 

Adding to the anticipation
In a recent social media post, Actor Rajkummar Rao shared his excitement and pride for the upcoming film Madgaon Express and its director, Kunal Kemmu. 

Rajkumar Rao took to his Instagram to express his anticipation, and said, Hearing great things about Madgaon Express, we are so proud of you bhai Kunal Kemmu! 

The actor's post served as a testament to the buzz surrounding Madgaon Express, which is garnering attention even before its release. With Rajkummar Rao voicing his support, the film's anticipation has only heightened among fans and industry insiders alike.

Madgaon Express, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu, promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. With Rao's endorsement adding to the film's growing acclaim, audiences can expect a compelling storyline, stellar performances, and plenty of entertainment.

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

Rajkummar Rao Excel Entertainment MADGAON EXPRESS Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar Kunal Khemu Avinash Tiwary Bollywood TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 15:18

