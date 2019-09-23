News

Rajkummar Rao's 'Newton' clocks 2 years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 03:00 PM
Rajkummar Rao's film "Newton", which was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, has completed two years on Sunday since its release.
 
Reminiscing about the film's journey, Rajkummar took to Twitter and shared that "Newton" will always remain special to him.
 
"2 years of 'Newton'. This film will always remain very special to me for so many reasons. Thank you guys for all your love and support," Rajkummar tweeted along with the movie's poster.
 
Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, "Newton" revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhatisgarh.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Rajkummar Rao, Newton, Amit V. Masurkar, Chhatisgarh,

