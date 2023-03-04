Rajpal Yadav takes on challenging role of a Psychopath in upcoming film Son

MUMBAI : Rajpal Yadav, the seasoned Bollywood actor, is all set to make a daring move in his upcoming film, "Son," by portraying a psychopath character. The audience is eagerly waiting to witness his talent in a different light as he has always been known for his impeccable comic timing.

Rajpal Yadav has a history of experimenting with various roles throughout his career. From being the comic relief in blockbuster films like "Chup Chup Ke" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" to playing a transgender in "Ardh," he has always taken on new challenges and delivered unforgettable performances.

Speaking about his upcoming role, Rajpal Yadav said, "As an actor, I always try to explore different shades of characters. This role is very different from anything I have done before, and I am excited to see how the audience will react to it."

Playing a psychopath character is no easy feat, and it requires an actor to tap into some very deep and dark emotions. But Rajpal Yadav's dedication and passion for his craft make him a perfect fit for the role. He has been working tirelessly to get into the skin of the character and deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Rajpal Yadav's recent performance as a transgender in the web film "Ardh" was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics alike. He portrayed the character with sensitivity and grace, and his performance won the hearts of many. It is a testament to his versatility as an actor and his commitment to delivering powerful performances.

As Rajpal Yadav gears up for his new role in "Son," we can only wait in anticipation to see what he has in store for us. We can be sure that he will give his all to the character and deliver a performance that will be etched in our memories for a long time. Rajpal Yadav is an inspiration for aspiring actors who wish to make their mark in the industry by taking on challenging roles and pushing their limits.

