Rakesh Roshan says Rishi Kapoor had been hospitalized three weeks ago

30 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Jetendra, and Sujit Kumar shared a very strong bond. Sujit Kumar lost his battle to cancer in February 2010, and Rishi Kapoor passed away today. Rakesh Roshan and Jetendra must be deeply saddened.

Sounding immensely disturbed, Rakesh Roshan told a media portal, 'Rishi was in hospital since 3 weeks. I knew since last evening that he is critical, but what could I do? We are living in such frustrating times. I really don't know what to say, but I must tell you that I am feeling so lonely today. Too many memories and they're all coming rolling back.'

’I have lost a very close friend. In fact, I went to his house, just before the lockdown. A few days after that, he was admitted to the hospital. He was in the hospital for the last 3 weeks,' said Roshan. 

Rakesh Roshan cannot attend even the actor's funeral, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

May Rishiji's soul rest in peace.

