Rakul Preet: I totally believe in institution of marriage

MUMABI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh believes in love and the institution of marriage, and says that she doesn't understand how people think of it as "some sort of pressure".

Opening up about her personal life, she said: "I have changed as a person. What I was isn't what I am, and for me the meaning of love is what I see in my parents. I totally believe in the institution of marriage and love, and I think it is beautiful. I don't understand how people think of this as some sort of pressure. When you love someone, you love them with all your heart and that's the kind of person I am."

She also stated the qualities that she looks out for in a guy.

"Most important is that the guy has to be tall. Even in heels, I should still be able to look up to my man. The second-most important quality is that he should have an intellect, and lastly some purpose in life," said the actress.

Rakul also shared that she always wanted to dive into the world of acting.

"I have always wanted to be an actress. I started on this path at a very early age with modelling, when I was 18. Eventually, I did my first film to earn some pocket money, and early on I got noticed. I received a call for my first break in the Kannada industry," she said.

Talking about priorities, she said: "I thought of doing this properly only once I completed my education. I did reject a lot of films. I took up smaller roles in films as I was falling short of attendance and hence had to cover up."

"I'm a person who can only do or venture into something that I am passionate about. So, the order of importance is films first, then fitness and food -- the 3 F's of my life," she said on Zee Cafe show, "Starry Nights Gen Y".

