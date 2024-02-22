Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani FIRST wedding picture is here; fans can’t keep calm

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are a married couple now. We reported with the first picture of the couple as husband and wife officially. And now we are here with their picture post-wedding.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 18:35
movie_image: 
Rakul

MUMBAI: There have been many weddings previously, and everyone was looking forward to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding this time around. Since the actors have been in love for a long time and decided to tie the knot, their fans were not able to keep calm.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most celebrated couples and are loved whenever they are spotted at an event together. The other day, fans were glued to their screens as they had been eagerly waiting for updates from the wedding and pre-wedding of the couple.

Also read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple to have two weddings in Goa? Here's why

We saw Rakul Preet Singh shopping and then attending pre-wedding festivities at Jackky's house a few days prior to the wedding. Her many looks were adored by her fans, who were eager for further news and updates.

We saw the couple and their guests slowly landing over Goa. The other day, the couple had two weddings and while it was over in the afternoon, the other one finished late in the evening. The two wedding ceremonies were Anand Karaj and Sindhi-style.

We got to see many guests like Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar and so many more.

We reported with the first picture of the couple as husband and wife officially. And now we are here with their picture post-wedding. Take a look at the picture below:

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

Also read - Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

What do you think about this adorable couple? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani Bollywood weddings Bollywood couples De De Pyaar De Yaariyan Doctor G Bollywood Updates Indian 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 18:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb fails to instigate Ishaan against Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role has finally all set for the fans. The movie that...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Nishikant feels undervalued
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, recognized for his notable performances in projects like 'Mirzapur', the 'Fukrey' series, and...
Karam Rajpal: Amazing! Overcoming setback on 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' sets
MUMBAI: Actor Karam Rajpal faced a minor setback while shooting for an action sequence on the set of 'Qayaamat Se...
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: EXCLUSIVE! This was Jennifer Winget’s reaction to Eklavya Sood’s role
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are an ideal on-screen pair for a lot of people in the audience and as soon as...
Recent Stories
Yami
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
Sunny
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast
Satish
Kaagaz 2: EXCLUSIVE! THIS actress reveals she still talks to late actor Satish Kaushik
Shah Rukh
Tiger vs Pathaan: Woah! Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's epic clash
Kolamavu
Kolamavu Kokila: Interesting! The tale of Kolamavu Kokila and its Bollywood remake
Narendra
PM Narendra Modi congratulates newly wedded couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani through a special letter