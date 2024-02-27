Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani unseen mehendi pictures are too cute to miss

MUMBAI: The talk of the town in the newly married couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, the couple ever since they were dating were the talk of the town and we have seen get it clicked at different events and industry parties. Well the couple tied the knot on 21st February 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa.

We have seen many pictures dropped by different celebrity guest and later dropped by the couple themselves, indeed they both were looking supremely gorgeous together and they were complimenting them each other very well. For all the all over the internet, we have also seen few pre wedding celebrations which were done and we were craving for the pictures for the same.

Well now the couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani has dropped few unseen pictures from their mehendi ceremony which are just too cute to miss.

Every picture mentioned above define nothing but love. These clicks of the couple are just too cute to handle and too adorable to miss. We can see both Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are having the best time enjoying their cute moments and we are just aww looking at these cute pictures of the newly married couple.

