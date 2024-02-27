Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani unseen mehendi pictures are too cute to miss

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani dropped some unseen pictures from their mehendi ceremony, and they are too cute to miss
movie_image: 
Rakul Preet

MUMBAI: The talk of the town in the newly married couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, the couple ever since they were dating were the talk of the town and we have seen get it clicked at different events and industry parties. Well the couple tied the knot on 21st February 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. 

We have seen many pictures dropped by different celebrity guest and later dropped by the couple themselves, indeed they both were looking supremely gorgeous together and they were complimenting them each other very well. For all the all over the internet, we have also seen few pre wedding celebrations which were done and we were craving for the pictures for the same.

Well now the couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani has dropped few unseen pictures from their mehendi ceremony which are just too cute to miss.

Also read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple to have two weddings in Goa? Here's why

Every picture mentioned above define nothing but love. These clicks of the couple are just too cute to handle and too adorable to miss. We can see both Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are having the best time enjoying their cute moments and we are just aww looking at these cute pictures of the newly married couple.

What are your views on these super pictures of the newly wed couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

Rakul Preet
