Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding outfits: Newlyweds wear exquisite hand-embroidered Tarun Tahiliani designs

MUMBAI :Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024. The couple got married in Goa at the ITC Grand Hotel.

The couple wore stunning hand-embroidered outfits. While Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani, Rakul donned a beautiful lehenga whose sleeves were adorned with pearls and crystals.

The actress wore minimum makeup and kept her accessories simple.

Rakul and Jackky shared some lovely pictures themselves and captioned it, “Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." In the comments section, Bhumi dropped a comment that read, "The most beautiful 3 days.”

Many celebs commented on the stunning pictures of the couple. Jacqueliene Fernandez wrote, "congrats !!!!!!" Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratualtionssss." Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment, which read, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations. All our love and blessings."

Some of the celebs who attended Jackky and Rakul’s wedding included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol, among others.

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

