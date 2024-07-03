Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Become The First Bollywood Couple with This Eco-Friendly Initiative Post Wedding: Plant 520 trees for Every Guest who attended the wedding

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 16:23
movie_image: 
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming celebration of love and sustainability, Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate-yet-lavish wedding ceremony in Goa. Taking a bold step towards reducing their carbon footprint, the couple initiated a unique and inspiring gesture that is capturing hearts across the internet.

As reported earlier the couple was planning to be eco-conscious for their wedding and they have achieved this remarkable feat by planting 520 trees. Rakul and Jackky, planted a sapling in the name of every guest who graced their wedding. The couple shared a glimpse of this thoughtful initiative on Instagram, featuring a certificate received by each guest. The certificate reads, "In harmony with nature, this certifies the planting of a tree in honor of each guest at Rakul's and Jackky's wedding. Your presence has contributed to the growth of not just our love, but also a greener planet."

Celebrities and friends who attended the wedding have enthusiastically embraced and shared this eco-friendly gesture on their social media platforms saying, “A tree planted for every guest is such a cool idea.” 

Actress Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram Stories and appreciated the efforts of the couple. Sharing the sapling plantation certificate in her name, Pragya wrote, "What a beautiful & inspiring initiative @rakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani.
Reducing the carbon footprint created by the wedding by planting a sapling on the name of each guest #GoGreen"

Their wedding, with its eco-friendly moves and fresh rituals, is already being hailed as the "wedding of the year." We can’t wait to see what this beautiful couple does next!

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani Bollywood weddings Bollywood couples De De Pyaar De Yaariyan Doctor G Bollywood Updates Indian 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
MUMBAI :Recently Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted their youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika...
Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Zubaan Kesri ads look far more interesting than this entire film
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn has given many movies and while some were loved in the past, it seems this time things are not...
Chamkila: Check out the exciting journey of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra from the sets along with an upcoming surprise
MUMBAI : Imtiaz Ali has made and offered some truly wonderful films that have transported us to different worlds over...
Surbhi Chandna wedding: Netizens are in love with the actress’ BRIDAL LOOK; say ‘looks whimsical and beautiful...’
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna got married to her boyfriend and businessman Karan Sharma in a grand ceremony. She tied the knot...
Kajal Aggarwal’s reaction after fan touches her inappropriately, goes viral; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI :Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most well known actresses of Indian cinema. With films like Singham, Special 26,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein star Shagun Sharma opens up on completing 300 episodes, Challenges, and Fan Support
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein has aired for a long time. The iconic show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sparked the spin-off, which...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
Ajay Devgn
Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Zubaan Kesri ads look far more interesting than this entire film
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal’s reaction after fan touches her inappropriately, goes viral; WATCH VIDEO
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet opens up about secretly struggling with an Eating Disorder ‘never told anyone about it’
Laapataa Ladies
"This movie is an initiative for the noble thought of beti bachao beti padhao." says Aamir Khan during Aamir Khan Productions's LIVE session on the most loved film of the year, 'Laapataa Ladies'!
Maidaan
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer is a downgraded version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which itself wasn't a great film