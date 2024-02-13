Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding will last 3 days and the festivities will begin on 19th February. The couple will have a ‘green wedding’ concept where they will have digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 14:42
movie_image: 
Rakul

MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 21, 2024. Fans and the media can hardly hold on to their horses at the news!

Also Read-Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

The couple’s wedding invite was recently out. The cute invitation is a mix of pink and blue and gives summer beach vibes. Along with delightful floral settings, it also depicts a blue door that takes you to a beach setting.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding will last 3 days and the festivities will begin on 19th February. The couple will have a ‘green wedding’ concept where they will have digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint. 

As per reports, the star couple have hired carbon footprint specialists to make sure that their wedding will be environmental- friendly. The specialists will also advise the couple how many trees to plant to offset the effect of their carbon footprint. The duo will also begin planting trees after they take their wedding vows. 

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

Also Read-Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani De De Pyaar De Middle East Goa Chhatriwali Cutputli Yaariyan Doctor G Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 14:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are talented stars in their own right. The duo are now coming together for...
Whoa! Sara Ali Khan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to premier on Prime Video on March 21st
MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan has been in the news for a while now. The film stars Sara Ali...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Adnan Khan roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive: Child actress Rudrani to enter Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some freshly baked news and gossip from the world of Television, OTT projects and...
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira
MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
sarfira
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! "Who wears this for airport" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense
Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal
Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know
Alina Sen
Sexy! These clicks of actress Alina Sen will surely make your jaws drop