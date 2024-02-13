Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa

MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 21, 2024. Fans and the media can hardly hold on to their horses at the news!

The couple’s wedding invite was recently out. The cute invitation is a mix of pink and blue and gives summer beach vibes. Along with delightful floral settings, it also depicts a blue door that takes you to a beach setting.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding will last 3 days and the festivities will begin on 19th February. The couple will have a ‘green wedding’ concept where they will have digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

As per reports, the star couple have hired carbon footprint specialists to make sure that their wedding will be environmental- friendly. The specialists will also advise the couple how many trees to plant to offset the effect of their carbon footprint. The duo will also begin planting trees after they take their wedding vows.

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

