Rakul Preet Singh is 'waiting for the world to be normal'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has described what "waiting for the world to be normal" is like for her, through her expressive snapshot on Instagram.

In the image, Rakul Preet is seen resting her head on the table with a faraway gaze. She describes the look with the words: "Waiting for the world to be normal be like..." The image currently has 778K likes.

Rakul Preet recently shared a glimpse from her outdoor session with her father. She posted a clip in which she can be seen playing badminton with her father in her residential society premises.

The actress arrived in Delhi from Mumbai last month. She even shared her experience of travelling amid the Covid pandemic, sharing a picture of her arrival at the airport. In the image, she is seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

Coming up for Rakul Preet is a rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film "Indian 2", which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.

