Rakul Preet's brother, Aman Preet, all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Ram Rajya'

MUMBAI: We have a number of sibling duo making it big in Bollywood, looks like Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman Preet Singh are the next power-pact sibling duo to enter the industry. Aman Preet has already worked in multiple projects in the Telugu industry like Production No.1, Ninnepelladata etc and now he is all set to take a leap from Tollywood to Bollywood.



Aman Preet is all set to be seen in the movie titled 'Ram Rajya' which is directed by Nitesh Rai which also stars Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan.



The movie traces the era where Shri Ram, the king of Ayodhya, ran a country that did not discriminate between the rich and poor. The title of the film portrays the ideal society where people belonging to any caste can live together without any discrimination.



Producer Prabir Sinha intention of making the film was very clear, " I wanted to trace back the era, where justice was always served and there was no place for greed, selfishness or religious misunderstanding. The film talks about the similar set up that even showcases the loop holes in the governing body."



The film is directed by Nitesh Rai and produced by Prabir Sinha under the banner of 'Li Helios Films'.